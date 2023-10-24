Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what she called the largest state investment in renewable energy in United States history, conducting of three offshore wind projects and 22 land-based projects, her office said Tuesday.

The state will commit $300 million and attract an additional $668 million in private funding.

She said the projects would generate 6.4 gigawatts of energy, deliver approximately 12% of the state's electricity once completed and generate over 8,000 jobs when combined with other projects.

The projects are part of the state's goal for 70% of the state's electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030, which is required under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act that the state Legislature passed in 2019.

“New York continues to set the pace for our nation’s transition to clean energy,” Hochul said in a statement. “An investment of this magnitude is about more than just fighting climate change – we’re creating good-paying union jobs, improving the reliability of our electric grid, and generating significant benefits in disadvantaged communities. Today, we are taking action to keep New York’s climate goals within reach, demonstrating to the nation how to recalibrate in the wake of global economic challenges while driving us toward a greener and more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Here are the projects announced Tuesday by region.

Central New York

Oxbow Hill Solar: Cypress Creek Renewables will build a 140-megawatt solar facility in the town of Fenner.

Finger Lakes

Gravel Road Solar: Delaware River Solar will build a 128-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Tyre and Seneca Falls

Hatchery Solar: VC Renewables, LLC will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in the town of Caledonia

SunEast Hampton Corners Solar: Cordelio Power will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in the town of Groveland

SunEast Niagara Solar: Cordelio Power will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in the Town of Caledonia

White Creek Solar, LLC: AES will build a 135-megawatt solar facility in the towns of York and Leicester

Hemlock Ridge Solar: AES will build a 200-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Barre and Shelby

Valcour Bliss Windpark: AES will repower a 100.5-megawatt wind facility in the town of Eagle

Valcour Wethersfield Windpark: AES will repower a 126-megawatt wind facility in the town of Wethersfield

Mohawk Valley

Dolgeville Hydro: Energy Ottawa NY Generation Ltd. will continue operations for a 5-megawatt hydroelectric facility in the town of Dolgeville

SunEast Millers Grove Solar: Cordelio Power will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in the town of Schuyler

North Country

North Country Wind: Terra-Gen Development Company, LLC will build a 298.2-megawatt wind facility in the towns of Burke and Chateaugay

Riverside Solar: AES will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Lyme and Brownville

SunEast Morris Solar: Cordelio Power will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility in the town of Gouverneur

Valcour Altona Windpark: AES will repower a 97.5-megawatt wind facility in the town of Altona

Valcour Chateaugay Windpark: AES will repower a 106.5-megawatt Wind facility in the town of Chateaugay

Valcour Clinton Windpark: AES will repower a 100.5-megawatt Wind facility in the town of Clinton

Valcour Ellenburg Windpark: AES will repower an 81-megawatt Wind facility in the town of Ellenburg

Southern Tier

Clear View Solar: VC Renewables, LLC will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Cohocton

Stonewall Solar: Nexamp will build a 145-megawatt solar facility co-located with 20 megawatts of energy storage in the town of Meredith

Western New York