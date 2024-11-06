Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has won Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, giving Democrats a bittersweet victory in a swing state that also backed Republican President-elect Donald Trump in his successful bid to return to the White House.

Slotkin, a third-term representative, defeated former Republican congressman Mike Rogers. Democrats have held both Senate seats in Michigan for decades, but this year were left without retiring incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

What You Need To Know Democrat Elissa Slotkin has won an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan



The third-term congresswoman defeated former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers



The GOP was hoping to claim a rare open seat that Democrats have controlled for decades



Slotkin has acknowledged that many voters may have cast a ballot for her while also backing Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in Michigan

Michigan’s was among a handful of Senate races struggled to defend Democrats, losing their Senate majority despite Slotkin’s narrow win.

But the race was incredibly close. Slotkin on Wednesday acknowledged that many voters may have cast a ballot for her while also backing Trump, who took the state’s electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Slotkin’s win extends her party’s dominance in Michigan, where Democrats haven’t lost a statewide race since Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016. Democrats currently hold the governorship and control both chambers of the Legislature, though the entire state House is up for reelection this year.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and third-term representative, launched her Senate campaign shortly after Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement in early 2023. With a largely uncontested primary, Slotkin built a significant fundraising advantage and poured it into advertising. Her high-profile supporters included former President Barack Obama and Stabenow, who helped her on the campaign trail.

On the Republican side, Rogers faced multiple challengers for the party’s nomination, including former Reps. Justin Amash and Peter Meijer, the latter of whom withdrew before the Aug. 6 primary. Rogers served in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2015 and chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had secured the state in nearly three decades. This time, he expanded that margin to about 80,000 votes.

Slotkin and other Michigan Democrats focused much of their campaigns on reproductive rights, arguing that Republican opponents would back a national abortion ban, although Rogers said he wouldn't. How effectively the issue motivated voting in a state where reproductive rights were enshrined in the constitution by Michigan voters in 2022 remained to be seen on Election Day.

About 4 in 10 Michigan voters said the economy and jobs is the top issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 110,000 voters nationally, including about 3,700 voters in Michigan. About 2 in 10 Michigan voters said immigration is the most pressing issue, and roughly 1 in 10 named abortion.

Slotkin used her funding advantage to establish her narrative early, aiming to connect both with her base and disillusioned Republicans.

“For the Republicans who feel like their party has left them over the last few years, you will always have an open door in my office,” Slotkin said during their only debate.