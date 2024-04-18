The campaign for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday he has won ballot access in the key battleground state of Michigan.

He and his vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan were nominated by the Natural Law Party, which has filed the necessary paperwork to get on the ballot for November’s election.

“He’s the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America,” Natural Law Party Chairman Doug Dern said in a statement Thursday.

The Natural Law Party was founded by educators, businessmen and lawyers in 1992 to “bring the light of science into politics,” according to its website. Once active in 48 states, the party fielded John Hagelin as its presidential candidate in 1992, 1996 and 2000 but has mostly disbanded except for a handful of states, including Michigan.

Since the 1990s, Michigan voters leaned Democratic, but it became a major battleground in 2016, when Donald Trump won the state by less than 11,000 votes. Biden won 50.6% in 2020, beating the former president, who secured 47.8% of the state’s 5.5 million reported votes.

In a three-way presidential race between Kennedy, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, 13% choose Kennedy, 39% are for Trump and 38% are for Biden, according to a Quinnipiac poll taken March 21-25.

The Kennedy 24 campaign has been working to gain ballot access since January, when it launched the We the People party to get on the California ballot before the Super Tuesday primary election March 5. The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket has since collected enough signatures to get on the ballot in Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire and North Carolina. Utah has already granted his We the People party ballot access.

Kennedy, 70, filed his candidacy for the Democratic party presidential nomination in April 2023 but switched to run as an Independent in October last year saying the two-party political system was “corrupt” and “rigged.”