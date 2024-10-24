LOS ANGELES — For 54 years, Norma Peralta’s family-owned Mexican market has been a cornerstone of the community. Known for its mouthwatering pork carnitas, the local gem has drawn generations of loyal customers.

"It's the carnitas that keep people coming back," said Peralta, the proud owner of the market. “They’re juicy, and they’re really good.”

However, in recent years, the conversation surrounding her business has shifted from food to safety, as the issue of homelessness in East LA has begun affecting day-to-day operations.

“It’s gotten worse — definitely gotten worse,” Peralta admitted, describing how the growing presence of homeless encampments is impacting her market. “They just pop their tent anywhere. Two blocks away, it used to be clean. Now you go by and there are five or ten tents. Nobody removes them.”

Just a few miles away in Lincoln Heights, business owners like Memphis Perez share the same frustrations. Perez, who has owned Toads Market for eight years, said homelessness has disrupted his daily business.

“I’ve had a lot of transients walking in and out, taking items,” Perez said. He takes pride in his store, housed in a building with deep community roots. “This store has been here since the 1940s. The refrigerator is from that era.”

Both business owners are paying close attention to the upcoming race for City Council in District 14, which includes East LA neighborhoods such as Boyle Heights, El Sereno, and Lincoln Heights. Current Councilmember Kevin de León, who is seeking reelection, faces tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado in one of the most heated races for the seat.

Peralta said she is looking for someone who will take immediate action to clean up the streets and remove the encampments.

“We want change in our city,” she said firmly.

Perez, on the other hand, hopes for a more compassionate approach, urging voters and city leaders to consider the human side of the issue.

“What if this was your family member? You can’t just see people and think, ‘Oh my God, look at this guy.’ That could be my brother. What can I do to help?”

As the candidates make their final push, de León is running on his experience and plans for public safety, while Jurado, who led in the primary, calls for more comprehensive solutions to homelessness.

“No society should allow overnight encampments in front of schools, parks, or libraries,” de León said.

Jurado countered, emphasizing that programs combining housing and supportive services are key to tackling the crisis.

“We need focused solutions that get people off the streets for good,” she said.

In the end, business owners like Vanessa and Memphis will decide which candidate will improve their community.