New York’s recreational cannabis industry has run into yet another legal hurdle, continuing to face fallout for decisions made by prior leadership of the state Office of Cannabis Management.

A state Supreme Court in Albany County on Thursday placed an injunction on the state from issuing new cannabis store licenses to applicants that don’t have a secured retail space as required by state law.

State cannabis law requires applicants notify the municipality of their intended location AT LEAST 30 days before they apply to @nys_cannabis



The board had started issuing provisional licenses to people who had lost their retail space in the year-plus long wait. — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) December 12, 2024

Four plaintiffs filed suit, arguing the state Cannabis Control Board and the state Office Cannabis Management exceeded their authority by opening up provisional retail licenses to applicants who applied after they did, and without the "secured location" they say violates state law.

This injunction impacts all applicants who did not secure a retail space & did not notify the appropriate municipality before Nov. 17, 2023, the deadline for the 'priority' queue.



And CAURD applicants — another blow to the equity applicants NY tried to prioritize under the MRTA. — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) December 12, 2024

A meeting to discuss the lawsuit is scheduled for next Wednesday.