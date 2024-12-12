New York’s recreational cannabis industry has run into yet another legal hurdle, continuing to face fallout for decisions made by prior leadership of the state Office of Cannabis Management.
A state Supreme Court in Albany County on Thursday placed an injunction on the state from issuing new cannabis store licenses to applicants that don’t have a secured retail space as required by state law.
Four plaintiffs filed suit, arguing the state Cannabis Control Board and the state Office Cannabis Management exceeded their authority by opening up provisional retail licenses to applicants who applied after they did, and without the "secured location" they say violates state law.
A meeting to discuss the lawsuit is scheduled for next Wednesday.