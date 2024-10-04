Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is stepping down from the office that he’s held for almost 20 years to become the president and CEO of Western New York Regional Off-Track Betting.

One of the reasons OTB said that it was interested in hiring Brown was for his relationships with lawmakers in Albany.

One of the key people in Albany that Brown will need to work with is the chair of the state Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering — Joe Addabbo — who spoke with Capital Tonight anchor Susan Arbetter.