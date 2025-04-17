OHIO — The state invests millions of dollars into H2Ohio, but funding for at least one agency may be significantly reduced.
Lawmakers in the House of Represenatives are proposing cutting H2Ohio funding for the Ohio Department of Agriculture from the Governor’s $60 million to $33.7 million for each year.
“I think when you look at this legislative proposal, this state budget, I don't know if you want to call it an austerity budget, but there have been significant cuts to some otherwise really popular programs,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance.
Vance said "uncertain" describes how farmers may be feeling in regards to the possible cuts.
“Yeah, I think currently it's uncertainty because what you don't know yet is will this budget pass as is. Will there be significant changes?” he said.
The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.