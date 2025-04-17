LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Drought conditions continue as portions of Central Florida are under a burn ban.

What You Need To Know Central Florida's dry weather coincides with a hopeful season for orange growers



Tara Boshell from Showcase of Citrus in Clermont anticipates a bountiful crop of Valencia oranges despite recent natural challenges



Strategic irrigation offsets lack of rain, promising a robust citrus harvest

There is a silver lining for orange growers as the drier conditions are helping some local farmers rebound after a few tough years.

In Clermont, one farmer shared why she thinks the lack of rain will help yield a great crop this winter.

Tara Boshell can’t hide her excitement.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, six, right here,” said Boshell, counting off all the fruit she sees.

At Showcase of Citrus in Clermont, her trees are full of what will soon become juicy Valencia oranges. From blossom to fruit, it takes about 10 months to grow that Florida sunshine.

“By midsummer, they should be, you know, the size of a baseball,” said Boshell.

It’s been a difficult few years for their crops after hurricane damage and a hailstorm in 2023 forced them to replace 80% of their grove. But now, mother nature is on their side as the lack of rain recently has actually helped.

“When it just consistently rains for a week or so, you know, during the bloom it inhibits the bees and the butterflies from coming out, pollinating, and it also can just wash the bloom away, and then it either turns into a little nub and no fruit is produced or washes the whole bloom off,” said Boshell.

While the plants still need water, Boshell explained that without spring showers they irrigate from lakes.

“We’ll take irrigation over torrential rains that wash out the blooms any day,” said Boshell.

This is a welcome change, as Boshell explained after some disappointing years, they are looking ahead to a bountiful crop this winter for people to come and pick.

“It’s such an internal, happy feeling because we have fought the tough roads, you know, you have your highs, you have your lows and to get where you see all your hard work comfort fruition, it’s a great feeling,” said Boshell.

Showcase of Citrus is not the only one having a great growing season. The USDA March 2025 citrus forecast predicts an increase in the production of in both oranges and grapefruits from their February estimate.