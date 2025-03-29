TAMPA, Fla. — Area entrepreneurs have a chance to collaborate with each other and successful business owners in an upcoming conference that boasts taking networking to the next level.

The Building Success Summit was co-founded by Tommy Whitehead, President and CEO of TomCo Solutions and bestselling author Shirley Jump.

They even connect entrepreneurs with opportunities to participate in panels, discussing various success strategies to help grow their business.

“What a lot of business people are looking for is connections at a different level,” said Jump. “They want to go and network with people they wouldn’t meet in their ordinary lives and learn from people they wouldn’t meet in their ordinary lives and this summit is brining entrepreneurs into the same room from all over Tampa.”

Michael Follrad, with Region Adjusting looks forward to attending.

“The power of networking has changed our business, especially for the Tampa market and learning. If you’re not learning and growing, you’re sinking and you’ve got to keep up with the times,” said the public adjuster. “I’m just excited for the growth, the learning, the classes.”

The Building Success Summit is April 14 to 16 at Raymond James Stadium and includes guest speakers like original Kevin Harrington from the original Shark Tank and Forbes Riley.

“Collaboration is key in building a platform, in marketing, in branding, in building your business,” said Jump. “So if you can bring all of these people together and help them learn to collaborate and work their skills and learn the skills that they don’t have from other people then hopefully everybody can take their business to the next level.”