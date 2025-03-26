DAYTON, Ohio — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is hosting its seventh annual "Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit" which began in 2019.

Held at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center the event helps connect transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with employment opportunities.

What You Need To Know The summit will occur on Apri 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will offer visitors learning opportunities, insights on fellowships and internships and professional development skills Networking opportunities will be available as well The event is free and open to active-duty service members, National Guard, veterans and military spouses

This year, the summit will be held on April 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature 50 employers with open positions to fill.

“I’m really hoping to make an impact into the community. It’s important that we help our transitioning members," said Stacia Wren, community readiness consultant with the 88th Force Support Squadron. "With Hiring our Heroes, they do more than just job fairs; they do skill building and help make connections with a lot of people locally and nationally.”

The event will offer visitors learning opportunities through insights on fellowships and internships. There will also be professional development skills discussions for military spouses and how to use effective LinkedIn strategies.

Workshops will also be run through the event, specifically focused on job seeking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. covering topics such as compensation and negotiation strategies, preparing for an interview and SkillBridge and training programs.

Visitors will also be able to network, gain job insights and participate in a dedicated hiring fair. The fair will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will feature employers from various industries such as administration, cyber/IT, defense contracting and health care or the medical.

.The event is free and open to active-duty service members, National Guard, veterans and military spouses. However, participants are encouraged to register in order to secure their spot.

For more information, click here or email Wren at stacia.wren@us.af.mil