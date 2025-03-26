TAMPA, Fla. — The century-old Tampa Union Station is among the few buildings in the city still fulfilling its original role.

Two Amtrak trains arrive and depart from this stop daily, and now the Floridian line offers direct train service to Illinois.

What You Need To Know Tampa’s Union Station is now one of Amtrak’s busiest stations in Florida, following a record-breaking year for passenger traffic Over 156,000 travelers passed through Union Station during the 2024 fiscal year, according to Amtrak, marking a 21% increase compared to the previous year. This also represents the highest ridership for Tampa in over a decade At 112 years old, Tampa Union Station is one of the few buildings in the city that still serves its original purpose



$4 million in upgrades are set to begin at the station this year. The work is expected to be completed by 2026

“If you got a ticket and wanted to go all the way from Tampa to Chicago, you can do that now,” said Friends of Tampa Union Station President Brandie Miklus.

Friends of Tampa Union Station, a nonprofit, has been advocating for expanded rail service in Tampa. A new Amtrak report shows they are on the right track.

“To see the train station packed every day, the trains are at max capacity, we are happy to say that this is a sign that Tampa wants more rail,” said Miklus.

Tampa Union Station is now one of Amtrak’s busiest stations in Florida, following a record-breaking year for passenger traffic. Over 156,000 travelers passed through Union Station during the 2024 fiscal year, according to Amtrak, marking a 21% increase compared to the previous year. This also represents the highest ridership for Tampa in over a decade.

$4 million in upgrades are set to begin at the station this year. The work is expected to be completed by 2026.

Nonprofit group @FriendsofTUS shares that historic Tampa Union Station was @Amtrak’s busiest station in Florida, welcoming over 150,000 passengers – a 21% increase over the previous year.



🔗https://t.co/CEDBpA8koX@BN9 pic.twitter.com/EjGNwJqCok — Fadia Mayté Patterson, M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) March 26, 2025

Miklus notes that the station’s growth is occurring alongside the booming development around it, including Encore.

“You’ve got Gasworx, Channel District and you’ve got the whole downtown and Water Street area,” Miklus said.

The station has been included in the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s, yet Miklus claims it remains Tampa’s best-kept secret.

“Every time I get to talk to someone about Tampa Union Station, they’re like, ‘Wait, I can take a train today to like Miami.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s open 365 days a year. Like, you can get up the Amtrak app right now and get a ticket,’” she said, adding that it’s a travel experience riders say they find convenient and affordable.