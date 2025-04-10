ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The initial campaign of year-round service from the Cross Bay Ferry is ending early.

According to the City of St. Petersburg, information posted on its social accounts indicate the ferry service will end April 30.

Cross Bay Ferry

The ferry service, which previously ran between October to July, was in its initial campaign to operate year-round and was scheduled to operate until Sep. 30.

The ferry’s current operating agreement is in its fourth and last year.

City officials said the operator of the ferry service, HMS, defaulted on their agreement with Hillsborough County and will not be able to provide an equivalent replacement vessel moving forward.

Hillsborough commissioners will discuss the issue during their April 16 meeting.

St. Pete officials said they are working with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and government partners to issue a request for proposals and explore options to provide a new ferry service.

The Cross Bay Ferry is operated regionally between Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Transportation, the City of Tampa, the City of St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County.