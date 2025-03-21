As you get your work day started by heading to the office or setting up remotely, there is an undeniable shift of companies wanting and mandating employees to work in the office. Some companies are investing in workspace, design and technology to entice team members back.

Recent studies by CISCO reveal that while 72% of employees are eager to return to the office, only 47% feel their current workspaces support effective collaboration. Recognizing this, 81% of employers plan to redesign their offices within the next two years, focusing on enhancing collaboration and integrating advanced technologies like AI. These strategic changes aim to create dynamic environments that attract and retain top talent, creating hubs of innovation and connection.

“Conference rooms don’t require tables and chairs anymore," says Anthony Rojas, principal architect with In Architects. "Now you can sit in lounge chairs and have a comfortable conversation.”

Some workspaces are shifting from stiff and structured to relaxed and versatile.

“The old boardrooms are out," says Scott McCaull, president of Syracuse Office Environments and Workplace Interiors. "Now we see flexible spaces where you can hold a company meeting, a training session, or a classroom-style discussion.”

McCaull’s company has been designing offices for more than 65 years. He says three major trends are shaping the future of workspaces.

“More collaborative spaces, more lounge-style seating, and biophilia — bringing the outdoors inside to give clean refreshing, green environment with natural light. The third big shift is technology,” says McCaull.

Tech is likely a key to getting employees back in the office. That means reliable WiFi, cameras, digital meeting enhancements and real-time conference room availability.

“We hear a lot of companies, 'we’re gonna do Monday-Tuesday-Thursday,' " says Christian Bigsby, senior vice president of workplace resources at Cisco. " 'Oh, we’re going to do Monday-Wednesday-Friday.' Days don’t necessarily translate into work practice.”

“The cubicle has evolved into a smaller footprint," adds Rojas. "Private enough for personal space, but open for collaboration.”

Smaller cubicles, it's believed, make room for bigger collaborative areas.

“People are different," said Troy Evans, co-founder of Common Space. "We have booths as well as more relaxed meeting spaces."

And while open spaces are popular, some say private phone pods are also on the rise.

"Whether it’s a call home to their children or a call to the doctors office, [we're] seeing a lot of these pods,” says McCaull.

Bigsby adds that great coffee and great food is helpful, but it’s not going to lure employees back to offices for the long term. He says there needs to be inspiration and connections, as well as great technology and intentional workspaces.