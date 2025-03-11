MILWAUKEE — The rising price and decreasing supply of eggs may bump up costs for Wisconsin’s iconic frozen custard.

Milwaukee is unofficially known as the “frozen custard capital of the world” because it’s reported to have the highest concentration of frozen custard shops.

Leon’s on the city’s south side is one of those shops.

The iconic drive-in style stand first opened during World War II, so it’s weathered a lot. But owner Ron Schneider said the record-breaking price of eggs is a first.

To put the cost in perspective, the average price of a dozen eggs right now is about $5, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the price of eggs to jump about 41.1% this year.

When Schneider’s dad, Leon, first opened Leon’s 83 years ago, prices were very different.

“Cones were a nickel. Sundaes were 15 cents. Hotdogs were 10 cents,” reminisced Schneider.

So, you can imagine the sticker shock of eggs these days, which are critical to the product.

Every one gallon of Leon’s frozen custard mix has five egg yolks in it. Schneider said on a busy day, his team can churn out hundreds of gallons.

“It’s very conceivable that we would make over 200 gallons a day,” he said.

For him, 200 gallons in a day is the equivalent of 1,000 eggs in a day.

Schneider said he’s already had to raise prices once over the past year and is trying not to do it again.

“I hate raising prices for two reasons,” said Schneider. “First of all, it’s a lot of work changing all of them. Secondly, every time you raise your prices, somebody gets priced out.”

Melvin Hebron has been a loyal Leon’s customer for decades.

“60 years,” Hebron said. “I’ve been coming here ever since I could walk.”

He said he’s willing to pay a little more for product he knows is high quality. He said he’s also taking into account the rising prices for businesses right now.

“It’s what they got to do. In the scheme of things, it’s not horrible. It’s not going to kill us,” said Hebron.

Although some customers may disagree, Schneider said it’s a risk Leon’s has to take in order to cover expenses.

“You have to make money in business, or you will not be in business. I mean, it’s not just that you’re trying to make a profit, you’ve got to cover your costs,” said Schneider.