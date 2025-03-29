WEST ALLIS, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on imported cars and auto parts is set to go into effect April 3.

It could raise sticker prices for many automakers.

AJ Harb is the general manager of Audi Milwaukee in West Allis. He said this time of year is normally slow, but lately, things are busier.

“I think the buyer motivations have shifted in recent months,” Harb said.

He said the tariffs could be the source of some of that motivation. Harb said he’s already fielding questions about it from customers.

“Some of them are afraid, some of them are aware, some people are more educated in that sense of what’s going on right now with the price shift that’s happening in the near future,” Harb said.

The tariffs will likely raise the price tag on all kinds of cars, which will ultimately fall on consumers. It’s something Harb said he’s wary about.

“Whenever you’re talking about price inflation, there’s always a concern,” he said. “I mean, it’s a concern from consumers. It’s a concern from retailers. We don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

Ahead of the tariffs going into effect, Harb said leaders at his dealership and their other partner dealerships in West Allis have brought in extra inventory. He said it will help offset what he expects will be a surge in customers.

As a staff, they’re also preparing to field concerns that many customers may have in the coming weeks.

“What do you say to your customers when they are at the worst anxiety level that they’ve had in years?” Harb said.

He said he’s monitoring the changes and will be prepared to make adjustments if needed. Harb advises anyone who may need a new car in the next month to get one.

“If you need to do something in 90 days, don’t wait because there will be a shift,” he said. “So get ahead of it now.”