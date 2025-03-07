ORLANDO, Fla. — As the peak spring break travel period nears, Orlando International Airport officials offer tips to make traveling during the busy season easier.

The official 2025 spring break period runs from Feb. 22 until April 6.

According to the airport, more than 7.4 million travelers will use MCO during the 44-day holiday travel period. That’s why they say following the three Ps ensures a smooth travel experience.

The three Ps are: “Pack, Park, Plane.”

Pack as lightly as possible

as lightly as possible Park using the airport’s reservation system for a guaranteed spot

using the airport’s reservation system for a guaranteed spot Plane — give yourself plenty of time to get through security and to your plane

“This year, we are asking our travelers to remember the three Ps during this very busy Spring Break season,” said Kevin J. Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Pack, Park, Plane: Pack as lightly as possible. Park using our reservation system for a guaranteed spot. And Plane, give yourself plenty of time to get through security and to your plane.”

An unspoken fourth P is Plan — planning ahead by checking with your airline for flight updates.

Officials say travelers should plan for Saturday, March 15, to be the busiest travel day with nearly 200,000 people moving through the terminal complex.

Overall, they expect traffic to decrease slightly this year by 0.37% as spring break ends two weeks before Easter, compared to last year.

According to MCO, these are the top 10 busiest spring break travel days of 2025:

(combined expected arrivals and departures total)

Saturday, March 15 — 197,761

Sunday, March 16 — 195,959

Saturday, March 29 — 193,908

Saturday, March 22 — 193,135

Saturday, March 8 — 192,853

Sunday, March 23 — 191,704

Sunday, March 9 — 190,764

Sunday, March 30 — 190,592

Sunday, February 23 — 186,621

Saturday, April 5 — 186,138

Other tips airport officials suggest are:

MCO Reserve. Passengers can book a time slot to go through a TSA security checkpoint. Passengers can now visit the FlyMCO website for reservations.

Cell Phones Lots. Instead of circling the airport, use the North or South Cell Phone Lots to wait for your passenger. These convenient lots offer Wi-Fi and restrooms.

Pack Right. Not sure what bag to take or what to pack? Take a look at our video that offers some high-flying tips to help you decide.

MCO App. Your personal MCO Assistant is close at hand for the best in-terminal navigation experience and more.

Along with the three main Ps, the airport said travelers should follow another valuable pair of Ps — Practice Patience.

For more information, contact the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority at 407-825-2055 or email MCOPIO@goaa.org.