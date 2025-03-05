HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — A popular restaurant in Hernando Beach is coming back after a few setbacks.

Brian’s Place was forced to close temporarily after damage sustained from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The restaurant was also damaged in a recent fire. But these setbacks have only made the restaurant’s staff stronger.

Working away inside the busy kitchen, owner Brian Alvarez gets a head start on opening.

“This is what we’re used to doing every morning, coming in, getting everything made from scratch,” he said. “I mean, who doesn’t love roasted garlic?”

All happening under the roof of Brian’s Place, started by Alvarez and his father 21 years ago. It’s quickly become a local hotspot known for its fresh ingredients.

“This is what Brian’s Place is known for,” Alvarez said while displaying a freshly caught grouper. “Local grouper, one of my personal favorites.”

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, especially lately. Maybe none more troubling than last fall with Hurricane Helene.

“It was gut wrenching,” Alvarez said. “But there was never any doubt what I knew what we had to do, and that was just to rebuild and get back open by any means necessary.”

Helene forced the restaurant to be closed for close to three months. The build sustained extensive damage, from the dining room to the bar.

“Everything had to be gutted, rebuilt,” Alvarez said. “It was very hard on me and my family and very stressful. I guess I do look at it like a blessing now because I would’ve never have had this beautiful restaurant looking the way it does now.”

If that wasn’t enough, another challenge was just around the corner. Just when Brian’s Place was close to re-opening, a fire broke out, damaging its exterior.

“Nothing ever goes as easy as you expect,” Alvarez said. “But you just have to stay positive, stay strong, and I’m just grateful that I’m open right now for business.”

It’s that positive attitude that has gotten Brian’s Place back open and where it is today.

“This is what we’ve been doing for 21 years, buying local fish, getting in the kitchen early, preparing everything from scratch, coming out and greeting our customers and making them feel like family,” Alvarez said. “That’s what Brian’s Place is all about.”

Bringing a sense of family to the community he has known for all these years.

Right now, Brian’s Place is open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. Alvarez says he hopes to have the restaurant open for lunch hours soon.