MAITLAND, Fla. — If you’re getting ready to sell your home or even purchase a place, you may find more inventory across Central Florida.

What You Need To Know Data from the Orlando Regional Realtors’ Association shows that new homes listed for January is the highest inventory since 2015



The median home price for January was recorded at $375,000, down from $380,000 in December



Pending sales rose 24.8%, with 2,661 in December and 3,320 in January



One realtor says homes need to be in pristine shape to sell quickly and recent storms are partially to blame for higher inventory

Data from the Orlando Regional Realtors’ Association shows that new homes listed for January is the highest inventory since 2015.

For over two decades, Justin Yvonne Wiechart has been selling properties around the area and says homes need to be in pristine shape when selling in this market.

“We got a lot of people relocating to Florida and they would like to know when they move in there is nothing they have to do to the property,” said Wiechart, who works for Starlink Realty.

Wiechart has looked at the latest numbers by the Orlando Regional Realtors’ Association showing that home prices for January were averaging $375,000, down from $380,000 in December.

“So those numbers are stabilizing. We are seeing a little bit of reduction. In the median price of properties. But it’s not something alarming,” said Wiechart.

The experienced realtor says weather is partially to blame for the higher-than-normal housing inventory.

“You know it was right after we had a bunch of storms come back-to-back, so we kind of had a slowdown during that period of the fall,” she said.

Numbers from the Florida Chamber of Commerce show that a higher-than-normal number of people leaving the state have also increased inventory.

While the market is stable and strong, selling could take longer than in the past.

“We are probably going to see properties sit a little bit longer than in the past. Unless they are buyer ready,” said Wiechart.