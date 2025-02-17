DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Right after the biggest day of racing wrapped up in Daytona Beach, another major event is right around the corner: Bike Week.

As plans for this year’s Bike Week are already in place, city leaders and community members are coming together to review proposed changes for next year’s motorcycle events.

Monday at the Peabody Auditorium, city leaders discussed parking and vendor fees. They reiterate this was only meant to be a discussion.

Business owners in the area live for the energy Bike Week brings. Like the city officials, they too would like to see some changes made.

“I remember finding a postcard of Daytona Beach and I knew that’s where I wanted to be, just to get here and see it’s nothing how it was on that postcard. It was a big shock. I hope we can get it close to how it used to be,” Grady McCarty, owner of Punk Rock Pizza, said.

This community meeting is taking place after Jeffrey Brown, economic and strategic opportunities director for the City of Daytona Beach, said they gathered feedback from the Bike Week and Biketoberfest task forces along with some public comment.

McCarty views these meetings as a starting point and hopes that this area can be thriving all the time.

He had this to say about vendor fees.

“The less amount you can charge them, the better. As long as they’re not selling pizza, I don’t really care. Everybody needs to make money,” McCarty said.

Brown said a workshop will be held with the city commission.

As for when that could be, that’s still unknown.