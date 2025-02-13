VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach businesses are preparing for a busy week as NASCAR begins their 2025 season with the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The Daytona International Speedway can seat more than 120,000 race fans, which leaves a lasting impression on the community’s economy.

Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lori Campbell Baker said the impact is immeasurable.

“Everybody is ready for this, whether it’s the core area, out by the speedway itself, up and down the coast and throughout Volusia County,” said Campbell Baker. “This race puts us on the map everywhere in the world.”

Volusia County saw $5.4 billion in total visitor expenditures in 2023, with 65% of that being spent in local businesses, according to Campbell Baker.

“They spend money in our restaurants. They’re spending money in our gift shops," Campbell Baker explained. "They’re all over town, exploring and they’re on social media talking to their friends and family and everybody who would listen about what a great time that they’re having.”

Daytona State Student Jessica Schlimme works as a server at the Oyster Pub and said this time of year, she's taking advantage of the extra cash and influx of customers.

“Yeah, I’ve been picking up shifts all week and I’m a full-time student, too. But I’m working every single day this week from 4 p.m. to midnight just because you won't want to miss out on these times," Schlimme said.

Speedweek began Wednesday night with qualifying and events last through the week up until the Great American Race.

And businesses know the big week will make a huge difference in the bottom line.

“I think it’s really important for these events to come here. I mean, if they didn’t come here, we would probably be broke. So it’s a good thing that they do come here and at the rate that they do come," Schlimme said.

