DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Canadian couple who have been visiting Dunedin for the past 15 years said they’re going to Mexico instead due to how President Donald Trump has treated their country.

“This year, quite frankly, when President Trump declared that he was going to crush our economy until we became the 51st state, I personally can’t justify spending my travel money down there,” said Dave Easby, 71. “So we’re going to go to Mexico instead this year.”

When President Trump took office he threatened to put a 25% tariff on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico but paused it until March, after both countries promised to help with the border. On Monday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported steel, which 40% comes from Canada.

Easby said they usually visit Dunedin anywhere from 3 to 6 months. According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, Pinellas County saw more than 15.4 million visitors last year, with 3% hailing from Canada. Easby predicts his boycott will last throughout Trump’s presidency.

“It’ll hurt this year and I think it’ll hurt for the next three years,” he said. “President Trump has really stoked a patriotism Canadians are not normally known for, but people are riled up.”

The current exchange rate could make some Canadians rethink a boycott, as the Canadian dollar is stronger than the U.S. dollar. Easby said he knows of many of his neighbors will still make the trip.

“The people who come there are mostly seniors and a lot of them can’t get out of their commitment,” he said. “They can’t afford to walk away from their accommodation costs and all that stuff.”

Easby said he’s going to miss Florida but has to take a stand.

“We love Americans. We really do…. Dunedin’s a wonderful place,” he said. "I would really miss being down there. We have a lot of good friends and memories from down there but not this year.”