MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s announced layoffs within its corporate offices on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin that it “reduced” its corporate roles by about 10%. The nationwide retailer is headquarted in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

More than half of the job reductions were achieved by closing open positions, the spokesperson explained. The remainder of the jobs came from employee layoffs.

The spokesperson said that all of the impacted employees have been informed of the decision and were given severance packages.

“Knowing the impact this has on our associates, we took this decision very seriously,” a Kohl’s spokesperson said.

This announcement comes less than three weeks after Kohl’s announced it would close 27 “underperforming” store locations, as well as its San Bernardino e-fulfillment center. Prior to the San Bernardino closure, Kohl’s had a total of 15 distribution centers and e-fulfillment centers.

“The real estate closures and the corporate workforce reduction are both actions to support our commitments to increase efficiencies and improve profitability in the business for the long-term benefit of our associates and customers,” the spokesperson said.

Ashley Buchanan, former CEO of Michael's, took over the CEO role at Kohl's on Jan. 15.