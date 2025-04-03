MILWAUKEE — The first international ship of the 2025 season arrived in Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Singapore-flagged Patagonman docked in Port Milwaukee on Sunday, March 30 after sailing through the Atlantic Ocean and unloading cargo in Ontario.

It corresponded with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which connects the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

Ships from around the world enter Milwaukee for about nine months of the year, serving as a link to world markets for local farmers and businesses. Last year, cargo coming through Port Milwaukee was from or set to go to Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

There were 42 international ships that came through Milwaukee in 2024. Together, they carried over 324,000 metric tons of cargo, which was 70% more than 2023.

“The Patagonman’s arrival signals the start of Port Milwaukee’s international season, and we are hopeful we’ll go above and beyond 2024 tonnage levels,” Port Director Jackie Q. Carter said in a release.

Staff celebrated the arrival of the first international ship with a plaque that was presented to Captain Eduard Kovalevskiy on Tuesday, April 1. After it finished loading, it shipped out to the United Kingdom.

“World markets strengthen our economy, and it is great to welcome the first international arrival of the 2025 shipping season,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in the release.