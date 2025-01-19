Four years and 14 days after he told his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol in a bid to subvert the election results and keep himself in power, Donald Trump will be sworn back into office Monday inside the very building those supporters violently attacked.
With frigid temperatures expected Monday, Trump directed his oath of office — now set for the Capitol Rotunda — and most of Monday’s outdoor events be moved indoors. The traditional parade will be held, in some form, at Capital One Arena.
On Sunday, Trump is spending the eve of his inauguration in a series of Washington events to commemorate his return to power. He planned to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery before addressing a rally downtown at Capital One Arena, home of Washington pro basketball and hockey teams.
Trump also was to attend a candlelight dinner Sunday where he was expected to speak. And he kicked off the day with a private breakfast with Republican senators.
