Former President Donald Trump clinched enough electoral votes to win the White House, The Associated Press declared Wednesday, making him the first U.S. president to win a non-consecutive term since Grover Cleveland in 1892, the oldest person ever elected president and the first person convicted of a felony to win the office. Here's a recap of Election Day and Election Night as the results came in:
There was a record number of early voters
- The Republican Party gained control of the U.S. Senate
- President-elect Donald Trump spoke of regaining power during his victory speech in Florida
- Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the race talking about a peaceful transition of power
- Voters in America started to reflect on the results of the race and the future of the country
