Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he has spoken with President-elect Donald Trump, calling it a “productive” and “good” conversation, while acknowledging he does not yet know what course of action the Republican will pursue as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia’s nearly three-year-old invasion.

What You Need To Know Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he has spoken with President-elect Donald Trump





Zelenskyy called it a “productive” and “good” conversation but said he doesn’t yet know what course of action Trump will pursue as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia’s nearly three-year-old invasion



The United States has so far given $175 billion to help Ukraine’s defense since February 2022, according to the Congressional Budget Office



Trump said during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in September that he wants to end the war but hasn’t given details about how he would do that

“We do hope that America will become stronger,” Zelenskyy wrote. “This is the kind of America that Europe needs. And a strong Europe is what America needs.”

He said the connection between allies cannot be lost. The United States has so far given $175 billion to help Ukraine’s defense since February 2022, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Western allies, including the United Kingdom and France, have also donated billions in military assistance.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine faces many challenges as Russia escalates its war efforts, including the addition of at least 10,000 North Korean troops to the front line this week.

Trump said during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in September that he wants to end the war, but hasn’t given details about how he would do that. During his campaign, he opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine, favoring loans instead.

In February, Trump said he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever they hell they want” to North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies that do not commit to spending 2% of their gross domestic product to the alliance. As Ukraine seeks to join NATO, the alliances's 32 members said earlier this year that the country is on an "irreversible" path to membership, but after the war with Russia ends.

The Ukrainian president said it is unacceptable for his country and for all of Europe to make concessions to Putin to end the war.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine and its allies have come up with a so-called peace formula that includes nuclear safety, food security, energy, the return of prisoners and deported people to Ukraine and full enforcement of international law. The path to peace is through strength, he said during a speech to the European Political Community Summit in Hungary Thursday.