TAMPA, Fla. — Businesses lined up along the parade route of the Children’s Gasparilla Parade excited about all the tiny festival goers.

For them, the sight of pirates usually goes hand in hand with making a profit.

One of those businesses is the Kona Pizza food truck. It has an interesting pizza concept. It’s shaped like an ice cream cone.

The owner of the truck, Adam Akhras, said it’s one of the most convenient snacks for events like Gasparilla.

It’s a far cry from some of the latest places he’s served people from his truck. Right after the storm, he says he worked hard to get pizza cones in the hands of those who needed it most.

“Honestly, I was not thinking that someone would call me. I thought everyone was hurt, but it seems like people, they need to eat eventually, and they start to call me and especially the area that had flooding, like Wesley Chapel,” Akhras said.

At the Gasparilla Children’s Parade, he was happy to serve people at their best in their best pirate gear.

“When I see their faces happy, I’m happy too. Like I’m serving food for them to be happy, to come back always. So with these kind of big events, I’m always here for them and as I told you, the concept is pretty easy just to hold the cone and walk around,” he said.

Akhras says he’s already planning for next year, but for now he’s focusing on next week at the Gasparilla Pirate Festival.