ST. PETE, Fla. — The Trump administration is altering its plan to cut phone services starting Monday for seniors seeking retirement benefits.

Initial plans stated starting April 14, those looking to file for retirement or survivor benefits from the Social Security Administration would only be able to apply in-person or online. Officials said the reason for the change was to increase security and cut back on fraudulent activity by creating a strong identity verification process.

White House Spokesperson Liz Huston said their anti-fraud team worked quickly to implement new technology, so only those cases that have been flagged by the software as having ‘abnormal behavior’ or identifies that cannot be verified will have to appear in-person.

It’s not clear how man cases or seniors that change will affect.

“President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect social security and uproot waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government. The Social Security anti-fraud team has worked around the clock in person to improve technological capabilities and they are now able to identify fraud on claims filed over the telephone. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Social Security Administration is taking bold steps to transform how they serve the public – improving frontline customer service, modernizing their technology, protecting beneficiaries and securing the integrity of their programs,” Huston wrote in a statement to Spectrum Bay News 9.

The agency will also be shifting more employees to answering phones and taking claims in offices.

When the initial changes cutting phone service went public, a number of members of congress sent a letter to the agency asking them to reconsider because it will create barriers for seniors seeking services. Particularly those who are disabled or live in rural areas.

Gulfport resident Tina Radde lost part of her legs to cancer and says driving to the social security office and waiting in line is out of reach. She lost all of her important personal documents when Hurricane Helene flooded her home and she’s afraid of the hurdles that could create.

“I’m not going to do it unless I have to, because I just can’t do it,” she said. “It’s just too hard. There’s no access for a handicap person.”

Retiree Ann Marie James says she’s also stressed about the number of changes happening with senior services. She says she would consider forgoing some benefits if it was mandatory to appear in person.

James says she no longer drives and uses a wheelchair.

“I would have to wait until I was well enough and I don’t know ahead of time when that’s going to be,” she said. “Because when you’re not feeling well, nothing matters.”

The Social Security Administration’s new anti-fraud system will take effect Monday. A White House spokesperson says all basic claim types can be taken over the phone and a senior will only have to appear in person if their account is flagged with suspicious behavior or their identity can't be verified over the phone.

The agency has spent $16.5 million to modernize telephone services over the last month.