ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — More companies are deciding to bring their business to Florida, according to the Florida Department of Commerce.

They said there's been an increase in foreign companies both coming into the state and expanding on what's already here.

One of those companies is Brazilian-based Bauducco Foods which recently broke ground on a 400,000 square-foot facility on Chancy Road.

What You Need To Know Bauducco Foods recently broke ground in Zephyrhills to build a 500,000-square-foot facility



The company will bring 500 jobs to Zephryhills



Many other sights across other states were considered before settling on Zephyrhills



City Planning Director Todd Vanderburg said this is a major milestone.

"This was just pasture land," he said. "Fast-forward a couple of months and here we have an 85-acre site under development."

Vanderburg said it took a couple of years of talking with Bauducco Foods to get to this point.

When the construction is finished, a 500,000-square-foot building will cover the area.

"They apparently looked at around 2000 sites and we were in the final top two," he said. "Zephyrhills got selected over the Texas site."

According to the Florida Department of Commerce, this will be a $200-million structure and is a prime example of the foreign companies Florida is trying to bring into the state.

Vanderburg said locally this is a massive boost that will create 600 jobs.

"A lot of people are commuting to various areas in Tampa and other areas," Vanderburg said. "You know, it's tough for a lot of these local employees and citizens to have to make that commute. Now they have an opportunity for some great local jobs and be able to live and work in Zephyrhills."