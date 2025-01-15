MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Wednesday that more than $10 million in grants will be given and distributed to five harbor maintenance and construction projects around the state.

The grants, through the Harbor Assistance Program, will support projects in La Crosse, La Pointe, Marinette, Green Bay and Manitowoc. Funds will be put toward strengthening supply chain reliability, supporting waterborne freight and supporting and growing economic development in the state’s coastal communities.

The Town of La Pointe Harbor Commission and the Madeline Island Ferry will receive $808,000 in grant money. It will be used to “construct pile clusters, modify the ferry landing and dredge harbors used by the ferry to transport people, vehicles and goods from Bayfield to Madeline Island.”

The City Centre LLC, in Manitowoc, has been granted $1.8 million through the program, which will allow them to build a load-out pad on the Manitowoc River. That will be used for assembling, testing and shipping new portal jibs designed by Konecranes Inc.

Hanke Terminals in La Crosse will receive $2.3 million in grant money. It will be used to build a commodity storage building. That building will “expand import and export operations on the Mississippi River.”

The Port of Green Bay and the Fox River Port Development Site will receive $2 million in funding via the Harbor Assistance Program grant, allowing them to “install a dock wall, dredge, fill behind a bulkhead and regrade property to create a new transload facility at the mouth of the Fox River.”

Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette will receive $3 million in grant money. Those funds will support projects such as dredging and repairing dock walls. Money will also be used to install mooring bollards and fenders, which will “maintain navigation and moor vessels.”

“As billions of dollars of cargo move through our ports each year, maintaining and improving these critical parts of our state’s infrastructure is exceedingly important to ensuring Wisconsin’s businesses and producers can get products to market and we can keep building the 21st-century infrastructure we need to compete in a global economy,” Evers said.

“The ripple effects of these grants will be felt statewide as we continue investing to strengthen Wisconsin’s maritime economy,” WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said. “Supporting all modes of transportation is imperative to improving infrastructure and quality of life for residents and businesses across our state.”

The Wisconsin Harbor Assistance Program was established in 1979. Through the program, the state is able to support harbor communities not only maintain, but also improve waterborne commerce. Grant applications are available for both public and private harbor facilities. Learn more about the Harbor Assistance Program, here.