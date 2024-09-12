WISCONSIN — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin Thursday introduced a new measure on Capitol Hill called the Winter Recreation Small Business Recovery Act, which aims to give certain small business owners the opportunity to apply for low-interest loans if a lack of traditional winter weather negatively disrupts their business.

"We reply heavily on tourism, not only in the summer but also in the winter," said Melissa Martinez, the director of the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce. "Last season was unseasonably warm and we had very little snow, which effected all of the tourism operations from the restaurants to the hotels."

Martinez added that Washburn's been dealt a one-two punch this year as road construction also impacted summer tourism season.

"We're in the middle of road construction which has closed our main road through town, seriously effecting again our businesses," Martinez said.

