MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden’s visit to Milwaukee Wednesday focused heavily on Black-owned businesses.

Specifically, the President touted how he believes his administration’s economic policies are benefitting minority-owned small businesses across Milwaukee and the nation.

The focus of Biden’s visit helped shine a spotlight on the Black business community in Milwaukee.

Rashawn Spivey owns Hero Plumbing in Milwaukee. Before his speech, President Biden paid a visit to Spivey’s plumbing business to discuss how his company will help to replace lead water service lines in the city.

Spivey also had the chance to introduce the President before his speech. Spivey said it was a unique opportunity.

“It was unbelievable. Unbelievable, I didn’t expect it,” Spivey said of the visit.

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce hosted President Biden’s visit. Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Ruben Hopkins said the president’s visit sent a message that Black-owned businesses in the state matter.

“I think it is inspiring. Our community needs to know somebody is paying attention,” said Hopkins. “He [President Biden] focused specifically on making the Black business community know that he is paying attention.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley attended the speech. With a Presidential election less than a year away, Crowley said having President Biden come to speak in a predominately African American neighborhood of the city goes a long way with local residents.

“For President Biden to come here to 30th and Vliet, where you don’t see too many dignitaries come, particularly from the federal level, is extremely important and really shows he has a pulse on the community and is willing to do anything he can to show the African American community and Latino community and all minority communities that he cares for them,” said Crowley.