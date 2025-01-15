AUSTIN, Texas — A new Costco Wholesale location is coming to a North Austin suburb in Williamson County this year.

What You Need To Know According to a project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Costco will be building a 160,000-square-foot store in Liberty Hill off of U.S. Highway 183 and Seward Junction Loop



Construction is expected to start in May and last until Nov. 30, 2025, and the estimated cost of the project is $62.6 million



Many North Austin suburbs have seen unprecedented growth in recent years as more people are moving into suburbs and "exurbs" of metropolitan areas across the county, according to U.S. Census Bureau data

According to a project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Costco will be building a 160,000-square-foot store in Liberty Hill off of U.S. Highway 183 and Seward Junction Loop.

Construction is expected to start in May and last until Nov. 30, 2025, and the estimated cost of the project is $62.6 million, according to the filing.

Currently, the closest Costco to Liberty Hill is in Cedar Park and the next closest is in Georgetown.

Many North Austin suburbs have seen unprecedented growth in recent years as more people are moving into suburbs and "exurbs" of metropolitan areas across the county, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Both Georgetown and Round Rock, which are also located in Williamson County, have made the list of fastest growing cities in America for multiple years.