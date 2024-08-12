TEXAS — The votes are in and H-E-B has selected the winners of its 11th annual Quest for Texas Best. Judges at Dallas’ Fair Park picked four small Texas business that took home a combined $70,000 in prize money and will receive product placement on H-E-B shelves.

The Grand Prize winner, Birria Seasoning Bombs, made by Austin-based Donelle Mendoza, aka Birria Queen, took home $25,000. The seasoning bombs, meant to act like a “bath bomb,” deliver flavor to dishes instantly and without the mess.

First prize went to the chorizo seasoning paste by Texas-based Hess Street Foods, which took home $20,000. Second runner-up went to another Austin-based business, Certified Country Lemonade, with its frozen lemonade and sweet tea recipe that won the family $15,000. The drink uses a 100-year-old family recipe.

Coming in third place was Dallas-based Encina’s Blue Corn Butterscotch Pancake Mix, taking home $10,000.

The Quest for Texas Best competition was first held in 2014, and more than 1,000 unique food items, beverages, and general merchandise items have made it to H-E-B store shelves since then. H-E-B has additionally awarded $2.2 million in prize money, marketing, mentoring and supplemental support.