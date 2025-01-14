In her 2025 State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed plans she said would benefit the dairy and maple industries, increase agriculture education and expand housing for farmworkers.

“New York’s agricultural industry is the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in our farmers, our youth and our future to make sure that New York remains a vibrant and competitive force in agriculture for generations to come,” said Hochul.

Last week, New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball highlighted the importance of continuing education in classrooms to ensure the viability of New York farms for the next generation.

Hochul highlighted how 4H and Future Farmers of America have encouraged young people to get into the industry. To continue agriculture education in public schools, Hochul’s administration is proposing new funding for the New York Agriculture in the Classroom program.

“New York’s farmers feed our families, drive our economies and safeguard our natural landscapes. Put simply, an investment in agriculture is an investment in our way of life,” Ball said in a press release.

The next generation of agriculture will face the impacts of climate change that farmers are already seeing, Ball said during the address.

“Certainly, climate change is one of the biggest challenges that we face. I’m proud to say that agriculture is 100% at the table when it comes to tackling climate change with initiatives that are making real impacts on our environment and on our farms,” he said.

Last year, the climate resilient farming act provided $36 million for farmers to implement climate smart agriculture practices.

Following an $82 million investment in the dairy industry last year, Hochul said she will continue to advocate for additional funding to research and implement climate-resilient practices on dairy farms.

Along with these investments for the dairy industry, Hochul said she will continue to support the maple and fiber industries in New York by providing more outlets for producers to sell their products, and continuing marketing and research efforts.

“New York Farm Bureau remains committed to working with Gov. Hochul and the state legislature to invest in agriculture and support common sense laws and regulations that will provide opportunities for the state’s family farms. In her state of the State, the governor promises to fight for farmers and her commitment to ‘affordability’ in the state is critical for the economic success of our farms in a global economy,” said Farm Bureau President David Fisher in a statement.

The New York Farm Bureau highlighted increased funding for the Farmworker Housing Program as a legislative priority for 2025, and an increase to the per-project cap from $200,000 to $400,000. The organization applauds Hochul for her plan to propose additional funding for this program.

“The upcoming executive budget proposal will provide a better view of her funding priorities for these initiatives and all of agriculture. We are hopeful that she will continue to fully fund much needed programs that support agricultural research, promotion and animal health programs. Investing in agriculture is an investment for all of New York state,” Fisher said.

Hochul’s office is expected to release its budget plan next week. The state Legislature has until April 1 to adopt a new state budget.

Continued preservation of New York farmland is another priority for the governor as New York lost 14% of its farms and over 9% of farmland between 2012 and 2022, according to the USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture. Hochul will propose investments for tracking lost farmland and land trusts that ensure acres of farmland stay in production.

Through the farmland protection grant program, the state has saved over 115,000 acres and invested nearly $280 million on 397 farms.

“From supporting our dairy and maple producers to strengthening local food systems and expanding agricultural education in our schools, these initiatives will position New York as a leader in innovation, resilience and opportunity,” Hochul said.