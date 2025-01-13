DOVER, Fla. — Residents who live near a former phosphate mine in Dover will get the chance to weigh in on the site’s future at a public hearing on Monday.

In 2010, Hillsborough County gave the okay for developer University Energy Park to build a clean energy plant on 3,000 acres in Dover. However, the developers now say they want to add housing.

Renee Madison, with the Fix Hillsborough Neighborhood Coalition, said the development is highly concerning with many surrounding issues.

The coalition is trying to stop those changes. Their top concern is the land of the former phosphate mine is home to a superfund site.

“Sadness. You know, wild Florida is being destroyed,” Madison said. “They’re going to do this without the understanding of the implications of the contaminants from the superfund site, as well as the radiological effects.”

The lawyer for the developer said last year that the planned residential area is far enough away from the superfund site that it’s not believed to be an issue.

However, neighbors don’t want to take the chance. They are urging people to go to a public hearing on Jan. 13 by the County Planning Commission.

Thousands of residents have already signed an online petition against the changes.

“They are concerned for their well water. They are concerned for their family’s health,” Madison said.

The developer's lawyer said in a statement, “The property owners do not have any immediate plans to develop the property. That said, when that point in time arrives, we will be inclusive and open to dialogue and input from our neighbors, concerned citizens, and other community members.”

Monday's hearing will start at 5:30 p.m. in the commission boardroom in the County Center in Tampa.