TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council will hear a second pitch Thursday from Miami-based the Related Group on a proposal for a new high-rise condo along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.

The city council rejected the group’s proposal after its first pitch.

Their new plan reduces the number of condo units, reduces the height of the tower and adds more green space to the property than city code requires.

Despite revisions to the plan, Bayshore Gardens neighborhood residents have collected more than 1,500 signatures on a petition to block the high-rise.

The development is being proposed at the current site of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, on the 2700 block of Bayshore Boulevard. The property owner wants to sell half of the land to the developer.

Right next door, the Tampa Garden Club features three acres of green space for the Bayshore Gardens neighborhood, as well as a wedding venue.

Its wedding business helps fund Tampa Garden Club’s philanthropic work across Hillsborough County, and it is usually booked 18-months in advance.

“We are worried about the impact this building is going to have on our wedding and event business,” said Tampa Garden Club President Paula Meckley. “But more importantly, the Tampa Garden Club stands behind the community, and the community came to us and said we need your help. And we said, ‘How can we help?’”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Related Group said its new plan would lessen the environmental impact of the high-rise development compared to its first proposal, and it would improve sidewalks and resurface two nearby streets.

They would also add a crosswalk to improve pedestrian safety along the busy Bayshore Boulevard.