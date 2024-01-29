TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa’s project to replace aging pipes is making progress.

City officials said the ongoing PIPES project, or Progressive Infrastructure Planning to Ensure Stability, has reached 57 miles of pipe completion.

The project was launched in September 2019 as a 20-year plan to replace water and wastewater pipes that are 80 to 100 years old. Tampa’s wastewater infrastructure serves about 720,000 people.

What You Need To Know The 20-year PIPES project had an estimated cost of $2.9-billion when launched in 2019



PIPES is the largest infrastructure project in Tampa's history



Project still on track for a completion date of 2040



City of Tampa is staggering construction to minimize the impacts of road closures and water disruptions

Tampa’s Water Department is currently working on replacing pipes at Floribraska Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Water Department director Rory Jones said the long-term nature of the project, stretching two decades, presents unique challenges, but officials have seen success.

The pandemic and inflation ballooned the cost of the project, initially estimated at $2.9 billion, but Jones said the city has found ways to stretch funding as far as it can go.

“We’ve hired workforce, we’ve ordered long-lead equipment and early signs are showing extreme success,” Jones said. “We are seeing 70% savings over our low-bid contracts and we’re looking to continue growing that.”

The PIPES project completion date is set for 2040.

After that, the city said it will need to replace only 20 miles of pipe per year to keep its system up-to-date.

The city has staggered pipe-replacement projects in order to lessen the amount of road closures and impacts for current water customers.

City officials said funding of the project allows the city to adopt a proactive approach to renew infrastructure, prevent breakdowns, and provide long-term, permanent fixes to our water and wastewater systems.