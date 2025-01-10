EULESS, Texas — One Texan just became $3 million richer.

Someone in North Texas claimed the top prize of Texas Lottery’s 30X Supreme, a $30 scratch-off game.

The winner was a resident of Euless, a suburb right between Dallas and Fort Worth, while the ticket itself was purchased in Bedford–another “Mid-Cities” suburb.

Texas Lottery said this was the first of four top prizes, each worth $3 million, to be claimed in this scratch ticket game.

In total, 30X Supreme has more than $162.3 million in total prizes, with the odds of winning any prize at one in 3.76.