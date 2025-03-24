DALLAS — Another major financial company is creating a headquarters in Dallas.

The news was announced during a Nasdaq luncheon in Dallas hosted by the company alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to celebrate entrepreneur Ross Perot Jr.—the eldest son of former presidential candidate and philanthropist Ross Perot.

Both Abbott and Nasdaq called Texas the “most diversified state economy” in America and an “epicenter of growth and innovation,” according to a news release.

“We’ve seen an acceleration over the past decade in the growth of the financial sector in Texas,” said Abbott in the release. “And that growth continues today, with Nasdaq announcing it's going to have a regional headquarters here in the great state of Texas… Texas truly is the epicenter of business in the United States.”

Nasdaq said it currently generates over $750 million in revenues in Texas and in the Southeast region as a whole.

“Nasdaq is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Texas economy, and we look forward to maintaining our leadership as the partner of choice for the state’s most innovative companies,” said Adena Friedman, chair and CEO of Nasdaq.

This announcement comes after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced last month it would be moving its Chicago branch to Dallas.

There is also an effort underway to launch a national stock exchange in Texas called the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE). A Dallas-based group is behind the effort, and it has filed for approval with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the goal of beginning trading in early 2026.