ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools are looking to hire an additional 100 bus drivers and mechanics for the 2024-2025 school year.

Additional drivers are needed to cover absences, long-term leave, workers’ comp and vacancies, according to OCPS.

School officials say bus operators may receive up to $10,800 in incentives and $16,000 in bonuses over two years. Employees will also receive:

$0 cost personal health insurance

No weekends or late night shifts

Paid holidays and 10 sick days

Retirement packages through the Florida Retirement System

Interested candidates can attend the next job fair on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pine Hills Transportation Compound. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

For more information, visit ocps.net.