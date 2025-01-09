ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools are looking to hire an additional 100 bus drivers and mechanics for the 2024-2025 school year.
Additional drivers are needed to cover absences, long-term leave, workers’ comp and vacancies, according to OCPS.
School officials say bus operators may receive up to $10,800 in incentives and $16,000 in bonuses over two years. Employees will also receive:
- $0 cost personal health insurance
- No weekends or late night shifts
- Paid holidays and 10 sick days
- Retirement packages through the Florida Retirement System
Interested candidates can attend the next job fair on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pine Hills Transportation Compound. Full-time and part-time positions are available.
For more information, visit ocps.net.