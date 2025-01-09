ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools are looking to hire an additional 100 bus drivers and mechanics for the 2024-2025 school year.

Additional drivers are needed to cover absences, long-term leave, workers’ comp and vacancies, according to OCPS.

School officials say bus operators may receive up to $10,800 in incentives and $16,000 in bonuses over two years. Employees will also receive:

  • $0 cost personal health insurance
  • No weekends or late night shifts
  • Paid holidays and 10 sick days
  • Retirement packages through the Florida Retirement System

Interested candidates can attend the next job fair on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pine Hills Transportation Compound. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

For more information, visit ocps.net