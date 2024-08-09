WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Special Hearts Farm in Winter Garden is a place that specializes in adult day training, supported employment, farming experiences and much more.

However, leaders at the nonprofit say their current space has reached capacity and they are now trying to find a new location.

What You Need To Know The nonprofit Special Hearts Farm in Winter Garden specializes in adult day training, supported employment, farming experiences, and more





Currently, 75 people call Special Hearts Farm their home away from home





But leaders at the organization say they have reached capacity at their current space and are looking to move to a 15-acre property in Winter Garden. Meena says their current space has reached capacity



Founder Kathy Meena says zoning has been a challenge, though





Orange County Planning and Zoning is expected to discuss the organizations zoning change request at their meeting on Aug. 15

Currently, 75 people with disabilities call Special Hearts Farm their home away from home, and to open up the organization to more people, founder Kathy Meena said she is looking to relocate to a new 15-acre property in Winter Garden.

She said zoning seems to be the biggest challenge, but she’s determined to advocate for those who need a forever home.

Meena said Special Hearts Farm has requested the 15-acre property's A1 (Citrus Rural District) zoning be changed to PD (Planned Development District).

As a parent of a child with autism, Meena said she knows the challenges her son faces, which is why she wants Special Hearts Farm to be able to help as many people as it can.

“We have a beautiful piece of property we’re going to put an agricultural facility on," she said. "Our beautiful animal barn, a work and training center event barn, and then in the back we hope to have some residences where our special farmers can live once their family members are gone."

One person who would like to see this rendering come to life is Lisa Schmidt, a volunteer at Special Hearts Farm.

“We do have the hand sanitizer that we have for sale," she said of the products the organization's special farmers produce. "Also, we have the soap bombs and the scrubs."

When Schmidt is not working in the shop, she’s stopping by to see her loved ones, Philip and Jessica, who both participate at the adult day training center.

Schmidt said they often work side-by-side around the farm.

“Since they were not able to get employment out in the community, they’re learning their job skill training here in hopes they’ll be hired here at the farm,” Schmidt said.

This forever home project, Meena said, can’t be delayed.

“I continue to believe that they have abilities that the community needs to embrace," she said. "They are unique abilities, but they’re so capable of doing so many jobs and giving back to their community."

The Orange County Planning and Zoning Board is expected to discuss these zoning changes during their meeting Thursday at 12:15 p.m.