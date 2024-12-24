Chris Dawson, a self-described “social and cultural entrepreneur,” has died. He was 62. Dawson founded DAWSON, which, according to its website, is “a Native Hawaiian global business enterprise serving the U.S. Department of Defense and other Federal Government clients."

Dawson was a member of the prominent Dawson Kanahele family. According to the family's statement, the cause of death is yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our Beloved Son, Brother, Father, and Grandfather, Christopher Mailani Ho‘oka‘amomi Dawson has unexpectedly passed away of unknown causes. Despite recent media reports to the contrary, we have spoken with the Medical Examiner’s office, who advised us that they are looking at additional evidence. Their position is that the investigation is still ongoing. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we mourn this profound loss and take time to heal. We are grateful for your understanding, prayers and support. The family is not taking any media calls at this time."

Dawson had stepped down from his role as CEO at the Hawaiian Native Corp. a subsidiary of DAWSON, last year amid a federal investigation, according to Honolulu Civil Beat.

“We are profoundly sorry to hear of the passing of Chris Dawson,” said Allen Hoe, Board Chair of the Hawaiian Native Corporation, and Dave Johnson, president and CEO of DAWSON via a statement released to the media. “As our founder, he was instrumental in shaping the early chapters of our company’s story. We honor the foundation he helped create and remain committed to building on that legacy. Our heartfelt aloha and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

He was also an avid polo player whose ventures included the Hawaii Polo Life brand and the nonprofit Hawaii International Polo Association.