The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Young Professionals and American Savings Bank announced applications are open for its annual Mentor Hawaii program.

The six-month mentorship program connects young professionals, between the ages of 21 to 39, with mentors in their field. The mentees receive professional growth, networking opportunities and leadership development.

“Mentor Hawaii has become a vital pipeline for nurturing young talent, helping participants achieve remarkable success and shaping Hawaii’s business landscape,” said Sherry Menor, president and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, in a news release. “Cohort 10 is poised to make history with its largest group of mentors yet, and we are grateful to American Savings Bank for their continued support in making this program possible.”

Mentor Hawaii launched in 2017 with four mentors and eight mentees. Since then, the program has grown significantly. Cohort 10 will feature 44 mentors — the largest group of mentors so far — including 10 mentors who have participated for more than five years. The mentors work in a wide range of industries, such as finance, hospitality, education, technology, nonprofit, health, and construction. More than 150 mentees have graduated from the program, with many achieving notable recognitions, including Pacific Business News’ 40 Under 40 and Hawaii Business Magazine’s 20 For the Next 20.

“As one of Hawaii’s largest financial institutions comprised of more than 50% millennial teammates, American Savings Bank is passionate about investing in the next generation of leaders,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank. “Mentor Hawaii provides an incredible opportunity for emerging leaders to grow, connect, and contribute to the continued success of our local businesses and community.”

Aspiring leaders are encouraged to apply for the Mentor Hawaii program. Early-bird pricing is $300 (regularly $325) and is available through Jan. 16, 2025. The final deadline to apply is Jan. 23, 2025. To apply or learn more, click here.