The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Young Professionals is celebrating Women’s History Month in March with a series of events meant to uplift women in Hawaii’s business community while exploring the challenges they face in reaching top leadership positions.

The events will include a mix of insightful discussions, professional development opportunities, and exclusive networking.

“Women face unique barriers on the path to leadership, and it’s critical that we create spaces where they can share strategies, build confidence, and support one another,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, in a news release.

Registration is open until sold out, however, walk-ins pay extra if not registered beforehand. For the YP-only Exec Connect event, people must become a member by March 10 in order to register.

Below are details about the events:

YP Wahine: Creating a Climate of Confidence , open registration

, open registration Presented by Studio Elegance Hawaii and Aloha Termite and Pest Control

Date/Location: March 5, 2025, 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Natsunoya Tea House, Stage Room

Description: YP will host a panel discussion and networking event focused on building confidence in the workplace. The panel will explore overcoming self-doubt, defining personal confidence, identifying confidence killers, and fostering supportive professional networks

Panelists: Chenise Blalock, Executive Director, Hawaii Independent Insurance Agents Association; Naomi Hazelton, Owner and Founder, Pacific Edge Media Group; and Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, CEO, Kobayashi Group, LLC

YP Professional Development Class EmpowerHER: Breaking Barriers & Building Legacies: Navigating Leadership as a Woman , open registration

, open registration Presented by Kaiser

Date/Location: March 20, 2025, 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM, Downtown Honolulu

Description: This in-person professional development session will feature Mary Fastenau, former Senior Partner of Anthology Marketing Group, a FINN Partners Company. Mary will share lessons from her career, emphasizing the power of mentorship and strategic leadership in advancing women’s professional growth

YP Exec Connect Featuring All Wahine Speakers , YP members only

, YP members only Presented by Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union and Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Date/Location: March 27, 2025, 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM HST, Downtown Honolulu

Description: This members-only luncheon provides an intimate setting for young professionals to connect with three of Hawaii’s most influential female executives. Limited to just eight YP members per executive, this small-group format fosters candid conversations, mentorship, and meaningful professional relationships. Panelist details are forthcoming

For more information, visit cochawaii.org/ypprogram.