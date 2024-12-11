OHIO — Whether it's not wanting to cook a meal, holding a celebration on Christmas Eve instead or if you simply don't celebrate Christmas, one thing is for sure: you should have dinner.
Whatever the reason may be, Spectrum News 1 compiled a list of chain restaurants that will either be open or closed on Christmas Day to help Ohioans plan ahead.
Here's what we found:
- Applebees: Some locations will be open, however, there could be reduced hours. Call ahead to your local Applebees to be sure.
- Burger King: Hours vary by location
- Dunkin: Hours vary by location
- Hooters: 4 p.m. to midnight
- IHOP: Some locations will be open. Call ahead to your local IHOP to be sure.
- McDonalds: Hours vary by location
- Red Lobster: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Starbucks: Hours vary by location
- Subway: Hours vary by location
- Taco Bell: Some locations will be open. Call ahead to your local Taco Bell to be sure.
- Wendy's: Hours vary by location
- Bibibop
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chipotle
- Cracker Barrell
- First Watch
- Hardee's
- Jimmy John's
- Olive Garden
- Texas Roadhouse