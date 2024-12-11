OHIO — Whether it's not wanting to cook a meal, holding a celebration on Christmas Eve instead or if you simply don't celebrate Christmas, one thing is for sure: you should have dinner. 

Whatever the reason may be, Spectrum News 1 compiled a list of chain restaurants that will either be open or closed on Christmas Day to help Ohioans plan ahead. 

Here's what we found:

Restaurants that are open

  • Applebees: Some locations will be open, however, there could be reduced hours. Call ahead to your local Applebees to be sure.
  • Burger King: Hours vary by location
  • Dunkin: Hours vary by location
  • Hooters: 4 p.m. to midnight
  • IHOP: Some locations will be open. Call ahead to your local IHOP to be sure.
  • McDonalds: Hours vary by location
  • Red Lobster: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Hours vary by location
  • Subway: Hours vary by location
  • Taco Bell: Some locations will be open. Call ahead to your local Taco Bell to be sure.
  • Wendy's: Hours vary by location

Restaurants that will be closed

  • Bibibop
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Chipotle
  • Cracker Barrell
  • First Watch
  • Hardee's
  • Jimmy John's
  • Olive Garden
  • Texas Roadhouse