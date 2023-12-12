Online shopping can be convenient for many people during the holidays with orders coming right to their doorstep.

But what's not so convenient are the scams that can come with online shopping and delivery. While they are prevalent during the holidays, these scams can happen at any time of the year, the Better Business Bureau warned.

While thieves and con artists have found ways to trick consumers, the BBB advised the public about the most popular type of scams and how to protect themselves.

Popular Scams

Among the most popular scams are phishing emails and texts that pose as delivery companies, according to the BBB. These usually contain fake tracking links, fake links to update delivery preferences and contain a message that says the shipper is having issues delivering the package. Clicking the link can do two things: take you to a form that asks for personal information or to a site that puts malware on your device.

Another is fake "missed delivery" tags, whereas scammers will place a note on your door claiming they are having difficulties delivering your package to you. It will then list a phone number for you to call to "reschedule your delivery," when it's a ruse to get personal information.

One of the most common issues is packages getting stolen. Before consumers realize there's a package on their porch, thieves take it. The BBB said in some cases, some people follow delivery trucks and steal the packages once they've been delivered.

How to Avoid These Scams

1. Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery

One way to do this is to purchase shipping insurance. Another is to always get tracking numbers and check the shipping progress periodically.

2. Be careful of "missed delivery" texts, calls and emails

Usually, when there's a missed delivery, shipping companies will leave a note on your door. Ensure it is authentic and follow the instructions on the note. Keep track of your orders so you know when your package is expected to arrive. Don't click on any links, and instead go to the delivery carrier's website directly and use the retailer's tracking tools.

3. Request a signature

Sometimes requesting a signature may come with additional costs, but it means the delivery company won't be able to drop off a package unless it is signed for. That way, it gets delivered directly and not left in the open for someone to steal.

4. Avoid leaving a package at your doorstep

If a package is sitting outside for a long time, there's a higher chance of it getting stolen. Instead, have the package delivered to your workplace or a trusted friend or family member. Some companies also have lockers where your packages will be secure until you pick them up.

5. Check your package for damages or possible tampering

If you notice something is wrong with your package, contact the seller immediately. Be sure to review policies for returning items or what to do if an item is damaged upon delivery.

To learn more about scams and how to avoid them, click here. If you've been the victim of a delivery scam, please report it at the BBB's Scam Tracker.