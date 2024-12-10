It’s the last stop for a storied Manhattan bar: The Subway Inn will shut its doors on Dec. 28.

“The time has come again, and it is with a heavy heart that we write to announce the closure of the Subway Inn,” bar owner Steven Salinas wrote on Facebook in early Dec. 2.

The establishment first opened its doors in 1937 on East 60th Street and Lexington Avenue. It famously played host to celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio.

In 2014, the Subway Inn moved to 1140 Second Ave. after a real estate group scooped up a batch of nearby properties, forcing out the bar.

The Subway Inn relocated once again in July 2022, moving just blocks away to 1154 Second Ave.

The bar, however, ran into numerous obstacles. Salinas in the Facebook post said “navigating red tape” put in place by the New York State Liquor Authority and the evolving nightlife scene in the city proved insurmountable.

After thanking his loyal patrols — whom he called the “Saviors of the Subway Inn” — Salinas hinted that the Subway Inn might return yet again one day.

“This is not goodbye. It's simply a ‘see you later.’ We will be back. And when we do, we hope you’ll be there with us,” he wrote. “So, please keep an eye out for our next chapter. We’ll be doing everything we can to ensure that Subway Inn will rise again, in a new form, in a new location, but with the same love, dedication, and spirit that made it so special.”