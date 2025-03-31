When it comes to roadway dining — and there were thousands of examples of this during the pandemic — some New Yorkers loved it. Others, not so much.

The pandemic curbside sheds are gone, but the city is allowing for the return of roadway dining through a new program, with the season set to start Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Roadway dining season in the city starts Tuesday, April 1. The structures can stay up until Nov. 29, when they have to come down for the winter



In total, 2,600 restaurants have been approved to either have sidewalk cafes or roadway structures that adhere to the city's new rules for the structures



State Assemblymember Tony Simone has introduced legislation to make roadway dining year-round, saying the city's "restrictive rules" make having outdoor dining setups too expensive

In total, 2,600 restaurants have been approved to either have sidewalk cafes or roadway structures that adhere to the city's new rules for the structures. The number is a far cry from the 12,000 in town during the early days of the pandemic.

"The city has effectively killed, in so many ways, outdoor dining in the roadway, because of the seasonality of it,” New York City Hospitality Alliance executive director Andrew Rigie said.

That's because the structures can stay up from April 1 until Nov. 29, when they have to come down for the winter.

State Assemblymember Tony Simone gathered with representatives from the restaurant and hospitality industry at Chelsea's Empire Diner Monday. He’s introduced legislation to make roadway dining year-round.

"In so many cities around the world, in Paris, in Italy, you name it, you can eat in the street. You have people, you have folks eating and dining. We can't restrict these rules,” Simone said. “Unfortunately, the city put restrictive rules that make outside street dining too expensive. Too many bureaucratic obstacles in place."

Empire Diner founder and chief operating officer Stacy Pisone said she understands that guidelines needed to be put in place for roadway dining, but they withdrew their application because it was so limited.

"We were only able to provide half the size that we had. Only two walls — one wall that blocked the street from the traffic, and essentially a sail on the roof, which even isn't a roof where then you can put fans or music or anything."

The city’s Department of Transportation says it has received more than 3,400 Dining Out NYC applications from more than 3,000 restaurants, and has worked to make the program as accessible to restaurants as possible.

But if you ask some in the restaurant industry, they'll tell you going back to the way it was a few years ago would be their top pick on the menu.