Marymount Manhattan College and Boston’s Northeastern University have agreed to merge and become Northeastern University — New York City, the schools said Wednesday.

The small Upper East Side liberal arts college will become Northeastern’s 14th campus, the two institutions said in press releases. Northeastern also has campuses in cities including London, Oakland, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Miami.

While the boards of both schools have signed off on the merger, the deal is subject to both state and federal regulatory approval, Northeastern President Joseph Aoun said in an email sent to the university community.

“While MMC is most known for its performing arts programs, the college offers 34 different majors in fields ranging from psychology to marketing to behavioral neuroscience,” Aoun said. “In its most recent academic plan, MMC placed great emphasis on interdisciplinary and experiential learning — a wonderful alignment with Northeastern’s core strengths.”

“As always, our guiding principles for building the global university system remain,” Aoun added. “Enhanced mobility for undergraduates; industry-aligned lifelong learning opportunities; and unparalleled opportunities for faculty to globalize their teaching and research.”

In the merger, Northeastern will absorb all of Marymount’s assets and liabilities, Northeastern’s press release said. No specific financial details about the agreement were announced Wednesday.

“MMC’s full-time faculty members at the time of the merger will become Northeastern faculty, receive one-year contracts, and be considered for available tenured, tenure-track and non-tenure-track positions,” the release said. “All staff employed by MMC upon the effective date of the merger will become Northeastern employees.”

Marymount students will be allowed to continue as Northeastern students and will not face tuition or fee increases, aside from normal annual hikes, according to the release.

There were 1,494 students — 1,212 female students and 282 male students — enrolled at Marymount last fall, according to university data. The school, which was founded in 1936, has an 11-to-1 student-faculty ratio.

Marymount’s campus features two dormitories with around 750 total beds. A residence hall on 55th Street is home to more than 500 residents.